Survey: Nearly 130,000 Young Adults in Seoul Socially Withdrawn, Reclusive

New data eastimates that there are nearly 130-thousand young adults in Seoul who are socially withdrawn or reclusive.The Seoul Metropolitan Government revealed such findings on Wednesday based on a survey conducted from last May of some 69-hundred adults aged between 19 and 39 living in Seoul as it sought to estimate the size of the demographic and determine their living conditions.The survey categorized people who were emotionally and physically distant from society as “withdrawn,” while those who had not left their houses for more than six months were defined as “reclusive.”Among the survey’s respondents, four-and-a-half percent were estimated to be either withdrawn or reclusive, approximated at 129-thousand people when applied to the population of Seoul.The survey found that the highest number of respondents said they became isolated after losing their jobs or failing to get employment. Other major reasons for their social isolation, the surveyed cited, were emotional distress and difficulties in engaging with others.