Prosecutors raided the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday morning as part of their investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush.The raid by the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office included the office of the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Kim Kwang-ho. A special police unit probing the tragedy previously referred Kim to the prosecution for indictment without detention on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.Kim is accused of poorly handling the tragedy that claimed 159 lives, including failing to take preventive measures despite anticipation of large crowds in Itaewon on Halloween weekend.It is the second raid of the Seoul police agency by prosecutors after the first search eight days ago.