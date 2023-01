Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese animated sports film “The First Slam Dunk” has drawn more than one million moviegoers in South Korea in just two weeks since its release.According to the film's distributor NEW, the movie, based on Takehiko Inoue’s “Slam Dunk” manga series, passed one million tickets as of 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, becoming the first film to reach the milestone in 2023.Other animated films that recently achieved the milestone in the nation were “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” and “Soul” in 2021 as well as “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in 2022.In box office rankings, the basketball animation is runner-up, currently trailing “Avatar: The Way of Water.”The film’s immense popularity can be attributed to devoted fans who grew up reading and watching the original manga and anime series, who are now in their 30s and 40s, hitting the cinemas to catch it multiple times.