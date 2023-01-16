Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

NIS, Police Raid Umbrella Union over Allegations of Nat’l Security Act Violation

Written: 2023-01-18 13:04:12Updated: 2023-01-18 14:44:45

NIS, Police Raid Umbrella Union over Allegations of Nat’l Security Act Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

The state spy agency and police raided a number of locations linked to one of the nation's labor umbrella organizations on Wednesday on suspicions that some of its members violated the national security law.

From 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) and the National Police Agency(NPA), engaged in a three-hour standoff with members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) at its headquarters in central Seoul before finally gaining access.

While the investigators arrived with a court-issued warrant on charges of violating the national security law, the labor group demanded that the search and seizure be conducted with its lawyers present, resulting in a scuffle between the two sides.

The NIS and NPA also raided the headquarters of the KCTU-affiliated Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union in southwestern Seoul as well as the residences of former executives of other KCTU-affiliated unions in South Jeolla Province.

According to the NIS, the raids follow a yearslong internal investigation into suspects alleged to have engaged in underground activities related to North Korea.

The investigation reportedly includes alleged National Security Act violations by some progressive labor figures on the southernmost Jeju Island.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >