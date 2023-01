Photo : YONHAP News

The bodies of two South Koreans who died in Sunday's plane crash near the central Nepalese city of Pokhara have been transported to Kathmandu.According to local sources on Tuesday, the bodies were taken to a hospital in the capital by helicopter a day after a South Korean consular representative deduced that they were of a South Korean man in his 40s, identified by surname Yu, and his teenage son based on their belongings.The foreign ministry in Seoul is expected to officially confirm their identities following further examination.The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu, carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed Sunday morning as it approached the Pokhara Airport for landing, with the cause yet to be determined. Nepalese authorities have so far recovered 70 bodies.