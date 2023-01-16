Menu Content

Politics

Parliamentary Itaewon Probe Ends, Report Adopted by Opposition Only

Written: 2023-01-18 14:32:13Updated: 2023-01-18 15:20:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The 55-day parliamentary investigation into the fatal Itaewon crowd crush came to a close on Tuesday, with the committee's opposition parties adopting an outcome report without the ruling People Power Party(PPP).

The report, approved by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the minor Justice Party and the Basic Income Party, called for the expulsion of interior minister Lee Sang-min and an apology from President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The parties stated that the minister failed to set up appropriate government headquarters in response to the tragedy and lied about having a list of bereaved families.

The opposition coalition from the panel also passed a motion to file complaints against Lee and Han Oh-seop, the chief of the presidential office's situation room for state affairs, as well as six others for perjury and refusal to appear as a witness.

The three opposition parties held a public briefing session on Wednesday, pledging to pursue the establishment of an independent truth-finding body to prevent a recurrence of such tragedy.

The PPP, meanwhile, walked out of the vote in protest, accusing the opposition of attempting to place all the blame on the Yoon administration.
