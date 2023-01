Photo : YONHAP News

The ex-Ssangbangwool Group chair facing charges of corruption involving main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung is being grilled by prosecutors for a second day.On Wednesday, a probe team at the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office started questioning Kim Seong-tae at around 10 a.m. following a 13-hour session that ended at midnight. Kim returned to South Korea from Thailand on Tuesday after being on the run for eight months.The prosecution suspects Kim of embezzlement and breach of trust as well as illegal cash remittance to North Korea and payment of the DP chief's legal fees by proxy.Prosecutors are expected to seek a court warrant to arrest Kim later in the day as his detention warrant is only valid for 48 hours.Kim has denied knowing Lee.