Sports Speed Skater Park Ji-woo Wins Gold at FISU World University Games

South Korean Speed skater Park Ji-woo has won gold at the Winter FISU World University Games in the women's one-thousand-500-meter event.



In the match held in Lake Placid, New York on Wednesday, Korea time, Park finished first with a time of two minutes four-point-41 seconds to give Team Korea its second gold medal.



She was in fifth place until the 700-meter-point but cranked up her speed towards the end. Fellow skater Kang Soo-min finished sixth place.



The top finish comes after a silver medal finish by Park in the women's three-thousand meter the previous day.



South Korea currently stands fifth in the overall medal tally with two gold, one silver and two bronze. Japan is on top with eleven gold medals.