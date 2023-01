Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will host the International Skating Union(ISU)'s Four Continents Figure Skating Championships for the first time in five years.According to the ISU on Wednesday the 2025 edition of the tournament will take place in Seoul from February 4 to the 9.The Four Continents draws athletes from four continents – Asia, America, Africa and Oceania – with the exception of Europe, and is considered one of the four major figure skating events along with the ISU Grand Prix series and the world championships,Seoul hosted the tournament in 2020, with world-class athletes including American figure skater Jason Brown, Canada's Keegan Messing and Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan featuring at the event.The Korea Skating Union has pledged all-out support for preparations.