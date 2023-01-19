Yoon Encourages Global Businesses to Invest in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on global companies to invest in South Korea, vowing active support and deregulation.The president made the pitch on Wednesday during a luncheon with 15 CEOs from global businesses and the heads of six South Korean conglomerates at a hotel in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is under way.Calling himself the "number one salesman of South Korea," President Yoon asked the businesses to invest in his country, saying that both the local market and his office are open to them as he extended an invitation to visit any time.The president also hinted at possible deregulation for businesses while asking them to inform him of anything that runs counter to global standards, adding that if there is a lot of foreign investment, South Korea will be able to adjust its systems to such standards.