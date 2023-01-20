Iran Summons S. Korean Ambassador over Yoon's ‘Enemy’ Remark

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the South Korean ambassador to Tehran to protest President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent characterization of Iran as the "enemy" of the United Arab Emirates.According to Iran's Islamic State News Agency on Wednesday, Reza Najafi, the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, met with Ambassador Yun Kang-hyeon on Wednesday to lodge a protest against the remarks and request a clarification.Quoting a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry, the report said that Najafi highlighted Iran’s friendly ties with most Persian Gulf states, saying that Yoon's comments are tantamount to interference in the friendly relations and undermines peace and security in the region.The Iranian deputy minister then reportedly demanded an immediate explanation about the remarks and underscored the need for Seoul to correct such a position.Najafi also said that Yoon's recent comments on the possibility of developing a nuclear weapon are inconsistent with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and asked for an explanation from Seoul.