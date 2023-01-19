Yoon Promotes S. Korea's Bid to Host 2030 Expo in Switzerland

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol promoted South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Switzerland on Wednesday.The president, who is visiting Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, sought global support for the bid during a “Korea Night” event in the evening.Yoon said that he hopes the nations of the world will come together in Busan to jointly seek solutions to the common crisis facing humankind.The president said that the South Korean government, along with private companies, intends to actively join global efforts and play a responsible role in dealing with common global challenges, adding that hosting the 2030 World Expo in Busan offers such an opportunity.Noting that South Korea has overcome war and poverty through solidarity and cooperation with the international community sharing universal values, he said the country wishes to share its experiences with other nations and move forward to a better future together through the Expo.