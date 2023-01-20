New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 30,000 as Downturn Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell below 30-thousand amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 29-thousand-816 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-928-thousand.The daily figure dropped by about seven-thousand from a day ago and some 14-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, the tally is over 34-thousand fewer.For a Thursday tally, it is the lowest in 13 weeks since October 20.The number of imported cases dropped by 17 from the previous day to 63, of which 36, or 57-point-one percent, came from China amid a recent pandemic resurgence in the nation.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 25 from a day ago to 465.Wednesday added 47 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 33-thousand-104. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.