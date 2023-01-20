Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 30,000 as Downturn Continues

Written: 2023-01-19 10:25:02Updated: 2023-01-19 10:48:46

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell below 30-thousand amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 29-thousand-816 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-928-thousand.

The daily figure dropped by about seven-thousand from a day ago and some 14-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, the tally is over 34-thousand fewer.

For a Thursday tally, it is the lowest in 13 weeks since October 20.

The number of imported cases dropped by 17 from the previous day to 63, of which 36, or 57-point-one percent, came from China amid a recent pandemic resurgence in the nation.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 25 from a day ago to 465.

Wednesday added 47 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 33-thousand-104. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
