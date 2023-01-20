Menu Content

Politics

CSIS: US, S. Korea Should Consider Preparing to Redeploy Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank recommends that Seoul and Washington start a dialogue on preparations for the possible redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea.

The Commission on the Korean Peninsula within the Center for Strategic and International Studies made the case on Wednesday in a report on North Korea policies and extended deterrence.

While saying that such a deployment and South Korea’s nuclear armament should not be tolerated, the report said “the allies should consider tabletop planning exercises for the possible redeployment of U.S. nuclear weapons to South Korea.”

The report stressed, however, that such planning should be “explicitly pre-decisional” and that “the timeline and scope of weapons should be left deliberately ambiguous.”

The report also recommended that Seoul and Washington create a consultative group similar to NATO’s Nuclear Planning Group to prepare for nuclear attacks by the North.
