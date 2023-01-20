Gov't Proposes Introducing Standard Trucking Freight Rates System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has proposed a stripped down wage guarantee system for truckers as a substitute for the safe trucking freight rates system that expired last month.The Korea Transport Institute unveiled the proposal on Wednesday during a public hearing hosted by the transport ministry on ways to normalize the cargo transport sector. This comes after major disruptions late last year due to a unionized cargo truckers’ strike that lasted 16 days which called for an extension of the safe rates system.Similar to the safe trucking freight rates system, the new "standard trucking freight rates system" would apply for three years and also cover container and cement trucks with an aim to prevent overwork and overloading by guaranteeing minimum freight rates for truck drivers.However, the proposed system will eliminate the clause in the previous system that penalizes consignors who fail to guarantee the minimum rates, essentially rendering it less compulsory.Unionized truckers and shipping companies are strongly objecting to the proposal.An introduction of the proposal, which requires revisions to the Trucking Transport Business Act, is expected to meet heavy resistance by the majority-wielding main opposition Democratic Party, which wants to extend the previous system.