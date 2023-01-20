Domestic Self-Confessed Killer to Stand Trial for Murder by Robbery, Other Charges

Self-confessed killer Lee Ki-young has been indicted on two counts of murder for a taxi driver and his live-in girlfriend and on several other charges.



The Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday indicted Lee on charges of homicide by robbery, revenge killing, abandoning dead bodies, falsifying documents, fraud, and violations of information communications networks and credit card laws.



While the police were unable to diagnose the 31-year-old as a psychopath, the prosecution's expert found him to be an antisocial psychopath at high risk of recidivism. Prosecutors also sought an order for Lee to wear a tracking device.



Lee is accused of killing a taxi driver with a blunt weapon on December 20 after he collided with the taxi while drunk driving. Lee killed the driver after luring the man to his house in Paju, Gyeonggi Province with the promise of compensation and hid the body in a closet.



During police questioning, Lee confessed to killing his live-in girlfriend at the time, a woman in her 50s, at the same location last August and then burying the body by a nearby river, which investigators have yet to find.