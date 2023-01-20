Menu Content

Lunar New Year Holiday to Bring Severe Cold Wave

Written: 2023-01-19 13:52:37Updated: 2023-01-19 16:21:46

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday this weekend amid freezing temperatures and snowfall.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, skies on Saturday, January 21 will be clear nationwide, but morning temperatures in the capital city of Seoul will drop to minus nine degrees Celsius.

Most parts of the nation will see rain or snow on Sunday, the day of the Lunar New Year, save for eastern Gangwon Province as well as the inland areas of both Gyeongsang Provinces.

The last day of the holiday on Tuesday, January 24 is forecast to experience the strongest cold snap this winter, with temperatures in the capital projected to plummet to minus 17 degrees Celsius while even southern regions are expected to see the mercury drop to around minus ten degrees.

Meanwhile, Jeju Island as well as the Jeolla Provinces will be pounded by heavy snow on Tuesday that will continue into the next day.
