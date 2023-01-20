Umbrella Union Protests NIS Raid over Alleged Nat'l Security Law Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the country's largest umbrella labor unions is protesting a raid by the intelligence agency and police of its headquarters on Wednesday on suspicions that some of its members violated the national security law.At a press conference on Thursday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), the more militant of two giant umbrella groups, accused the government of excessively oppressing the unions and criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for violating the nation’s decades-long democracy.KCTU chief Yang Kyung-soo said the raid is a part of a political offensive against those critical of the government.Yang also slammed the morning police raid of construction workers' unions over allegations of various illegal on-site practices, saying such labor oppression would only serve to guarantee unlawful acts and exploitation in the industry.The union then announced plans for a general rally on Labor Day, May 1, and a general strike in July to fight for the rights of laborers struggling to make ends meet amid inflation and interest rate hikes.