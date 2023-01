Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to extend the number of days student athletes can be absent from school in a bid to help students finish school while balancing their sports careers.The education ministry and the culture ministry announced on Thursday that from March 1, the number of days students can be absent will be extended to 20 days for elementary school students, 35 for middle school students and 50 for highschoolers.For students in high school, commonly a critical juncture in the career of a professional athlete, the government will aim to extend the allowed absences to around one-third of all class days by 2025.The new allotments are substantial increases from the previous five for elementary school students, 12 for middle school students and 25 absent days allowed for high school students.