Suspect in Case of Subway Graffiti Lands in S. Korea after Extradition

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. man accused of breaking into subway train depots to graffiti carriages throughout South Korea arrived in the country on Wednesday following his extradition from Romania.The Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station on Thursday announced plans to file for an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old U.S. citizen on charges of trespassing into public facilities and damaging public property.The man is accused of breaking into subway garages in nine areas, including Seoul and Incheon, with an Italian accomplice last September and spray-painting graffiti on the sides of the trains.After confirming that the suspect and his accomplice departed for Vietnam, the police requested an Interpol Red Notice seeking their arrest. The Romanian police apprehended the main perpetrator in November.Police plan to continue tracking down the whereabouts of his Italian accomplice.