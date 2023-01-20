Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Suspect in Case of Subway Graffiti Lands in S. Korea after Extradition

Written: 2023-01-19 14:42:10Updated: 2023-01-19 15:50:03

Suspect in Case of Subway Graffiti Lands in S. Korea after Extradition

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. man accused of breaking into subway train depots to graffiti carriages throughout South Korea arrived in the country on Wednesday following his extradition from Romania.

The Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station on Thursday announced plans to file for an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old U.S. citizen on charges of trespassing into public facilities and damaging public property.

The man is accused of breaking into subway garages in nine areas, including Seoul and Incheon, with an Italian accomplice last September and spray-painting graffiti on the sides of the trains.

After confirming that the suspect and his accomplice departed for Vietnam, the police requested an Interpol Red Notice seeking their arrest. The Romanian police apprehended the main perpetrator in November.

Police plan to continue tracking down the whereabouts of his Italian accomplice.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >