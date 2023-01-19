Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador to Explain Pres. Yoon’s ‘Enemy’ Remark

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to South Korea to explain President Yoon's controversial remarks made during his United Arab Emirates(UAE) visit on Thursday.In a regular briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong met with Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Badamchi Shabestari.The spokesperson said that Cho reiterated the ministry’s previous assertion that the president’s designation of Iran as the UAE’s “enemy” was simply an attempt to encourage the South Korean troops stationed there and is irrelevant to the bilateral relations between Seoul and Tehran.Lim added that the Iranian ambassador said he would faithfully relay the explanation back to his government.This comes as Iran's foreign ministry summoned South Korea's ambassador to protest against the remarks the previous day.