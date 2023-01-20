Menu Content

Industrial Workplace Deaths at Large Companies Increased in 2022 despite New Law

Deaths resulting from industrial accidents at large companies increased in 2022 despite the Serious Accidents Punishment Act that went into effect last year.

According to a report on industrial accidents in 2022 released by the labor ministry on Thursday, 256 people died last year at workplaces with 50 or more full-time workers and thus were subject to the new law, a three-point-two percent on-year increase.

Across workplaces of all sizes, however, 644 workers died from major industrial accidents last year, 39 fewer than the previous year.

The Serious Accidents Punishment Act penalizes the owners or management of companies with jail time of over one year or a fine of up to one billion won, or around 800-thousand U.S. dollars, for a serious accident or death that occurs in the absence of relevant safety measures.

The report attributed the increase in the number of deaths at workplaces with 50 or more employees due to the numerous large-scale accidents last year such as fires, explosions, and building collapses.
