Photo : YONHAP News

Booster shots for COVID-19 will be available regardless of the Lunar New Year holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that vaccines will be available between January 21 and 24, with the list of more than three-thousand medical facilities administering shots available on their website.They will be open for the long weekend except for January 22, the day of the Lunar New Year.The KDCA has urged more people to receive booster shots, citing a tentative report showing that boosters help against persistent side effects known as “long COVID.”As of Thursday, the booster shot rate for the winter season hovers around 34 percent for those over the age of 60 and around 61 percent for those at vulnerable facilities.