Yoon Sends Condolences to Nepalese Prime Minister over Plane Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent a letter to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal conveying his condolences over the death of some 70 passengers including two South Koreans in a plane crash on Sunday.A foreign ministry official in Seoul told reporters on Thursday that President Yoon sent the letter to the Nepalese prime minister the previous day.In the letter, the president reportedly extended condolences to the Nepalese people and bereaved families of the victims on behalf of the Seoul government and the Korean public.In addition, Yoon reportedly called for Nepal's cooperation and attention to the swift return of the remains of the two South Korean victims.A ministry official said that a quick response team from the ministry arrived in Nepal on Wednesday and verified the bodies of the Korean victims and their belongings on Thursday.On Sunday, a Yeti Airlines flight carrying 72 people crashed as it approached the Pokhara Airport for landing. Nepalese authorities have so far recovered 71 bodies including two South Koreans, a father and a son.