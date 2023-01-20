JCS Chief Encourages Overseas Troops Ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum on Thursday encouraged Korean troops dispatched overseas ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.According to the JCS, in video-linked calls with the heads of the country's overseas military contingents, Kim said he hopes the troops will have a heart warming Lunar New Year holiday with their fellow unit members.Kim reportedly encouraged the troops, calling them the nation's "representatives and military diplomats."After receiving a briefing on the local situation and operational readiness, the JCS chief ordered the troops to maintain a perfect operational posture by closely evaluating their respective host country's ever-changing security situation.Currently, some one-thousand South Korean service members are serving as overseas contingents, including the U.N. peacekeeping Habit unit in South Sudan, the Dongmyeong unit operating as part of the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon, the Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates and the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit in waters off Somalia.