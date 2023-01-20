Menu Content

2023-01-19

Gov't, KMA to Begin Talks on Raising Medical Student Quota Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the medical community will begin talks soon on pending medical issues, including expanding medical school admissions. 

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Thursday that it will form a consultative body with the Korean Medical Association(KMA) to hold in-depth discussion on regional medical care, essential medical care, medical education and the education system for medical trainees.

Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong and KMA president Lee Pil-soo will attend the inaugural meeting next Thursday. 

The proposed consultative body will hold talks every week.

The ministry said the two sides will discuss ways to promote public health and develop the country's health care, including ways to support essential medical care and to improve the working conditions of medical trainees. 

The two sides will also discuss the issue of increasing the medical student quota, a plan which the previous government had retracted following fierce protests from doctors.
