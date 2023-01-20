Yoon Calls for Global Cooperation, Solidarity to Overcome Complex Crisis in Davos Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for global cooperation and solidarity to overcome the complex crisis the world is facing.The president made the call on Thursday during a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.In the 15-minute speech, President Yoon stressed that enhancing supply chain resilience is the most urgent task the world must deal with and South Korea will be a key partner in that pursuit.Noting that the war in Ukraine has worsened disruptions in supply chains, Yoon said that strengthening their resilience should also be achieved through the spirit of freedom and solidarity.He said that South Korea, with world-class prowess in the semiconductor, rechargeable battery, steel and biotechnology sectors, will be a key partner in global supply chains, aligning and cooperating with mutually trusted countries in full compliance with universal norms to achieve stability.Mentioning Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy, the president said that South Korea will work to establish a cooperative and inclusive economic ecosystem and contribute to the prosperity of humankind.Citing crises in supply chains, climate change, widening gaps in digital technology and healthcare as threats to the prosperity of the world, Yoon called for stronger cooperation and solidarity to deal with the challenges.The president underscored the importance of nuclear power and clean hydrogen in enhancing energy security, saying that South Korea plans to systemically pursue its carbon neutrality target by expanding the ratio of nuclear power in its energy mix.Regarding health threats, Yoon said that his country will share its experiences and achievements in responding to health crises and join global efforts to reduce gaps among countries in pandemic response capabilities.As for the digital divide between countries, he said that South Korea will create a Digital Bill of Rights to contribute to the establishment of a global digital order, pledging efforts to share and spread its digital technology and experiences.