Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon: S. Korea's Realistic Option is to Respect NPT Regime

Written: 2023-01-20 08:22:55Updated: 2023-01-20 10:00:36

Yoon: S. Korea's Realistic Option is to Respect NPT Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly said that the realistic and rational option for South Korea is to fully respect the Nonproliferation Treaty(NPT) regime.

The Wall Street Journal published an interview on Thursday conducted on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which quoted Yoon as saying that he has full confidence in the U.S.' extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear weapons.

Last week, Yoon said that he would not rule out the possibility of the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea or of the nation building its own nuclear weapons in case North Korea's nuclear threat becomes much more serious.

The presidential office later clarified that there has been no change in South Korea's position toward its commitment to nonproliferation, a stance publicly reaffirmed by the president for the first time since his comments on developing nuclear weapons.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >