Yoon to Head Home after Trip to UAE, Switzerland

President Yoon Suk Yeol will head home on Friday after visiting the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Switzerland, returning on Saturday morning, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday.The president’s first overseas trip of the year began with a state visit to the UAE from last Saturday to Tuesday, during which he had summit talks with President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that culminated in a pledge by the UAE head of state to invest 30 billion U.S. dollars in South Korea.Yoon also visited the South Korean-built Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and South Korean troops of the Akh unit stationed in Abu Dhabi.He then traveled to Switzerland on Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he gave a special address calling for global cooperation and solidarity to overcome the complex crisis the world is facing.Yoon also met with the CEOs of major global companies to call for investment in South Korea and attended an event promoting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.The president wrapped up his trip with a meeting with scholars of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich on Thursday afternoon.