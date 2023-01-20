Menu Content

Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex-Ssangbangwool Chair Linked to Allegations against DP Chief

Written: 2023-01-20 08:45:32Updated: 2023-01-20 10:07:58

Photo : KBS News

A local court has issued an arrest warrant for a former Ssangbangwool Group chair accused of corruption involving main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung on a slew of charges.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-tae early on Friday, citing risks of destruction of evidence and flight while noting that charges against him have been determined.

Kim is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, breach of trust, bribery, and violations of capital market and foreign exchange management laws.

Prosecutors did not, however, include charges related to suspicions that Kim paid main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung's legal fees by proxy.

Kim and his lawyer did not attend a court review of the warrant on Thursday, leaving the decision to the judge overseeing the request based on documents submitted by the prosecution.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for current Ssangbangwool chair and cousin of Kim, Yang Seon-gil, on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.
