Pentagon: USFK Weapons Transfer to Ukraine Won’t Affect Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that withdrawing munitions and military equipment from its stockpiles in South Korea to support Ukraine will not affect the U.S.' capabilities or defense readiness.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remarks during a press briefing on Thursday when asked why the Pentagon requested that U.S. forces in South Korea and Israel send equipment and supplies to Ukraine.The spokesperson responded that the U.S. is providing a stable supply of various munitions and equipment to Ukraine and must ensure that it can do so expediently, adding that Washington has been working with its two allies on tapping into the U.S. reserves.The spokesperson stressed that the transfer does not impact the U.S.’ readiness or its capabilities to protect its citizens at home or abroad.The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) confirmed on Thursday that the Pentagon has requested that it offer some of its equipment to support Ukraine.USFK spokesperson Isaac Taylor stressed that the transfer would have no impact on the U.S.' operations and ability to execute in its ironclad commitment to the defense of its ally.