Culture

"Decision to Leave" Garners 2 BAFTA Nominations

Written: 2023-01-20 10:17:59Updated: 2023-01-20 14:51:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Decision to Leave" directed by Park Chan-wook has nabbed two nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts(BAFTA) awards.

BAFTA announced the list of nominations for this year on Thursday, which put the South Korean romantic thriller in the categories of “Film Not in the English Language” and “Director.”

Park will be seeking his second BAFTA, having won the best foreign film award in 2018 for “The Handmaiden” and becoming the first South Korean director to receive the honor.

In 2020, director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” won the best foreign film and original screenplay at the BAFTAs, followed a year later by Youn Yuh-jung winning best supporting actress for her role in "Minari."

Regarded to be one of the best barometers for Oscar chances, the BAFTAs will be given out at an awards ceremony on February 9 at London's Royal Festival Hall.
