Incheon Airport Expecting 124,000 Daily Users during Lunar New Year

Written: 2023-01-20 11:02:21Updated: 2023-01-20 16:03:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Passenger traffic at Incheon International Airport is expected to stand at nearly 620-thousand between Friday and next Tuesday as the nation observes the lunar New Year holiday.

According to the Incheon International Airport Corporation, the projected number of passengers is up a whopping one-thousand-296-point-one percent from last year’s six-day lunar New Year holiday, but only about 62 percent of the traffic seen during the Seollal holiday in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

This year’s estimate averages out to nearly 124-thousand users per day, with traffic likely to peak on Saturday as over 131-thousand travelers are set to hit South Korea's main airport.

The Incheon airport corporation plans to expand operations of departure gates and security checkpoints while opening check-in counters earlier than usual to address any congestion in passenger traffic.
