Yoon Calls for Enhancing Global Supply Chain Resilience

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol called for global cooperation and solidarity to tackle global supply chain disruptions and other key concerns the world is facing. The president made the call on Thursday during a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In the wake of global supply shocks, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says that shoring up international supply chains is the most urgent task facing the world today.In his speech at this year's World Economic Forum on Thursday, Yoon called for joint action, pledging that South Korea will be a key partner in that pursuit.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"By forging robust solidarity among nations, we must establish a resilient supply chain and pursue the coexistence of citizens worldwide. The Republic of Korea, which boasts the world’s top-notch production technologies and manufacturing capabilities in semiconductor, rechargeable batteries, steelmaking, and biotechnology, will be a key partner in the global supply chain."Over the last few years, supply shocks took place in industrial sectors, including vaccines, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors as well as food and energy.Noting that the war in Ukraine has worsened disruptions in supply chains, Yoon said that strengthening their resilience should also be achieved in the spirit of freedom.During his 15-minute speech, Yoon also suggested that nuclear power and clean hydrogen are key means to fight climate change.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The Republic of Korea has world-class technological prowess in nuclear power generation as well as outstanding nuclear power plant construction and operation capabilities and is willing to work with nations that need to tap into nuclear power technology to achieve their carbon neutrality goals."Before attending this year's Davos Forum, President Yoon made a state visit to the United Arab Arab Emirates, where he toured the South Korean-built Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and highlighted his country's potential for more such energy projects overseas.Wrapping up his eight-day overseas engagement, President Yoon is returning home Saturday morning.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.