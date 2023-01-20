Pres. Yoon Says Japan’s Bolstering of Self-Defense Not Problematic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he does not see many problems with Japan bolstering its self-defense capabilities as he believes trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo is key to deterring North Korea’s nuclear threats.Yoon made the remark in an interview with The Wall Street Journal conducted Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.As he expressed full confidence in the U.S.' extended deterrence against the North's nuclear weapons, Yoon said the three countries “are preparing a stronger joint planning and joint execution in operating the U.S. nuclear assets on the Korean Peninsula.”Such comments came after Yoon said that the realistic and rational option for South Korea is to fully respect the Nonproliferation Treaty regime.On the North’s asymmetric capabilities, including cyberwar and intelligence, Yoon stressed that focus should be placed on protecting the nation from cyberattacks, adding that his government has been working to boost the nation’s cyber war capability since taking office.