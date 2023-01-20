Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon Says Japan’s Bolstering of Self-Defense Not Problematic

Written: 2023-01-20 11:30:49Updated: 2023-01-20 15:48:08

Pres. Yoon Says Japan’s Bolstering of Self-Defense Not Problematic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he does not see many problems with Japan bolstering its self-defense capabilities as he believes trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo is key to deterring North Korea’s nuclear threats.

Yoon made the remark in an interview with The Wall Street Journal conducted Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

As he expressed full confidence in the U.S.' extended deterrence against the North's nuclear weapons, Yoon said the three countries “are preparing a stronger joint planning and joint execution in operating the U.S. nuclear assets on the Korean Peninsula.” 

Such comments came after Yoon said that the realistic and rational option for South Korea is to fully respect the Nonproliferation Treaty regime.

On the North’s asymmetric capabilities, including cyberwar and intelligence, Yoon stressed that focus should be placed on protecting the nation from cyberattacks, adding that his government has been working to boost the nation’s cyber war capability since taking office.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >