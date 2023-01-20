Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Indoor Mask Mandate to Remain for Public Transportation, High-Risk Facilities

Written: 2023-01-20 12:10:59Updated: 2023-01-20 13:13:25

Indoor Mask Mandate to Remain for Public Transportation, High-Risk Facilities

Photo : KBS News

The lifting of the indoor mask mandate set for January 30 will not apply to high-risk facilities or public transportation including taxis.

According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Friday, high-risk locations include nursing homes, mental health care facilities, and welfare centers for those with disabilities.

Public transportation includes buses, taxis, subways, trains, passenger ships, and commercial planes.

Authorities strongly advised that masks be worn when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, for people considered to be at high risk, after having contact with a patient, inside a high-density indoor venue, or in situations where people are shouting or singing.

The government also urged people to continue to follow daily quarantine guidelines, such as hand-washing and regular ventilation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >