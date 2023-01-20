Indoor Mask Mandate to Remain for Public Transportation, High-Risk Facilities

Photo : KBS News

The lifting of the indoor mask mandate set for January 30 will not apply to high-risk facilities or public transportation including taxis.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Friday, high-risk locations include nursing homes, mental health care facilities, and welfare centers for those with disabilities.Public transportation includes buses, taxis, subways, trains, passenger ships, and commercial planes.Authorities strongly advised that masks be worn when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, for people considered to be at high risk, after having contact with a patient, inside a high-density indoor venue, or in situations where people are shouting or singing.The government also urged people to continue to follow daily quarantine guidelines, such as hand-washing and regular ventilation.