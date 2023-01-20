Tokyo Reportedly Resubmits Recommendation for UNESCO Designation of Sado Mine

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media outlets reported that Tokyo has resubmitted a letter to UNESCO recommending that a former gold mine on Sado Island linked to wartime forced labor be recognized as a World Heritage site.Citing Japanese culture minister Keiko Nagaoka on Friday, Kyodo News and state broadcaster NHK reported that Tokyo made the submission the previous day in a bid to secure the designation by 2024.Tokyo originally applied for the designation last February despite opposition from Seoul over the history of the mining facilities, which involved forced labor of Koreans during Japan’s colonial rule.UNESCO, however, did not review the submitted documents as they were considered incomplete.Japan has come under fire for effectively excluding its wartime atrocities in the recommendation letter. It has yet to fulfill an earlier pledge to include information about the forced labor of Koreans on Hashima Island, a site recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015.