S. Korea Expresses Regret over Japan's UNESCO Resubmission for Sado Mine

Written: 2023-01-20 13:55:02Updated: 2023-01-20 15:34:28

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed regret over Japan's resubmission of a recommendation letter seeking a UNESCO World Heritage site designation for the former Sado gold mine linked to wartime forced labor.

In a statement on Friday, the foreign ministry expressed regret that Tokyo is seeking another World Heritage designation despite having yet to fulfill an earlier pledge to inform people about the forced labor of Koreans on Hashima Island following its UNESCO designation in 2015.

Urging Tokyo to first fulfill its promise, the ministry pledged to continue working with UNESCO and the international community to ensure that the whole history is reflected, including the painful past of Japan's wartime forced labor.

Tokyo originally applied for the designation last February despite opposition from Seoul over the history of the mining facilities. UNESCO, however, did not review the submitted documents as they were considered incomplete.

Japan has come under fire for effectively excluding its wartime atrocities in the recommendation letter.
