38 North: Food Shortage in N. Korea Likely Worst since Great Famine in 1990s

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based website that monitors North Korea has assessed that the current food shortage crisis in the regime is likely the worst since the great famine in the 1990s, when up to five percent of the population are estimated to have died from starvation.Citing analyses of data from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) and the World Food Programme(WFP), 38 North reported on Thursday that the country’s food availability had dropped below the bare minimum to meet human needs as of last August.The data showed that the price of corn spiked higher than that of rice, the country’s primary staple crop, indicating an aggravation in the household food shortage.Restrictions on the domestic transport of grains due to regime's lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the variability of food prices by region between May 2021 and May 2022.An uptick in global prices of grain, energy and fertilizer due to the protracted war in Ukraine, as well as China's retreat from its "zero COVID" policy are external factors that could further aggravate the North's food shortage crisis.North Korea dubs its famine during the 1990s the "arduous march." Unofficial estimates place deaths at somewhere above 240,000.