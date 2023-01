Photo : YONHAP News

The indoor mask mandate will be eased to a recommendation at schools in line with the government's decision to lift mandates from January 30.According to the education ministry on Friday, the advisory will apply to kindergartens, elementary to high schools and universities and colleges, with a detailed guideline set to be distributed to city and provincial education offices by January 27.The ministry, however, will strongly advise mask-wearing for those with symptoms or at high risk for infection as well as after having contact with a patient, at a closed-off high-density environment, or when people are shouting or singing.Mask-wearing has been a major point of contention in education with regard to the impediment of social and linguistic development in children.