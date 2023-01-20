US Suspect in Subway Graffiti Case Attends Warrant Deliberation

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. man extradited to South Korea for drawing graffiti on subway trains has appeared in public for the first time.The 27-year-old arrived at the Incheon District Court on Friday for a deliberation on his arrest warrant, which will be decided on later in the day. He faces charges of trespassing into public facilities and damaging public property.Getting out of a police vehicle handcuffed and with a mask and hat concealing his face, the suspect did not answer reporters' questions about why he committed the vandalization and where his accomplice was.The man is accused of breaking into subway garages in nine areas including Seoul, Incheon and Busan last September with an Italian accomplice and spray-painting graffiti on the sides of the trains.After identifying the two through security camera footage and confirming their departure to Vietnam, the police had requested an Interpol Red Notice. The main suspect was arrested in Romania in November while the Italian’s whereabouts still remain unknown.