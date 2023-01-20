Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Fmr. Moon Admin. Officials Deny Wrongdoing in 2020 Case of Fisheries Official Death

Written: 2023-01-20 15:31:06Updated: 2023-01-20 15:56:20

Fmr. Moon Admin. Officials Deny Wrongdoing in 2020 Case of Fisheries Official Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials from the previous Moon Jae-in administration accused of attempting to distort and cover up the case of a fisheries official shot dead by the North Korean military in 2020 have all denied the allegations in court.

During the first preliminary hearing of the case at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, through his legal counsel, said he had never considered concealing the incident.

He also denied creating a false assumption that the official was attempting to defect to the North at the time of the shooting.

Former defense minister Suh Wook, through his lawyer, denied ordering the deletion of intelligence related to the incident, arguing that the decision to restrict the distribution of such information was made in consideration of national security.

Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won, Roh Eun-chae, the former NIS chief of staff, and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee also denied the allegations against them.

The court is set to convene another pre-trial hearing on January 27.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >