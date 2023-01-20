Fmr. Moon Admin. Officials Deny Wrongdoing in 2020 Case of Fisheries Official Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials from the previous Moon Jae-in administration accused of attempting to distort and cover up the case of a fisheries official shot dead by the North Korean military in 2020 have all denied the allegations in court.During the first preliminary hearing of the case at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, through his legal counsel, said he had never considered concealing the incident.He also denied creating a false assumption that the official was attempting to defect to the North at the time of the shooting.Former defense minister Suh Wook, through his lawyer, denied ordering the deletion of intelligence related to the incident, arguing that the decision to restrict the distribution of such information was made in consideration of national security.Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won, Roh Eun-chae, the former NIS chief of staff, and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee also denied the allegations against them.The court is set to convene another pre-trial hearing on January 27.