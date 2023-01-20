Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ministry Summons Japanese Embassy Official to Protest Sado Mine Recommendation

Written: 2023-01-20 15:52:40Updated: 2023-01-20 15:58:10

Ministry Summons Japanese Embassy Official to Protest Sado Mine Recommendation

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry summoned a senior official from the Japanese Embassy to protest Japan's resubmission of a letter recommending a UNESCO World Heritage designation for a former gold mine linked to its wartime forced labor.

Second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon on Friday called in Daisuke Namioka, the embassy's minister of economic affairs, to lodge a formal protest.

Earlier, the ministry issued a statement expressing regret that Tokyo is seeking a UNESCO designation of the Sado mines despite having yet to fulfill an earlier pledge to inform people about the forced labor of Koreans on Hashima Island following its designation in 2015.

Urging Tokyo to first fulfill its promise, the ministry pledged to continue working with UNESCO and the international community to ensure that the whole history is reflected, including the painful past of Japan's wartime forced labor.

Tokyo originally applied for the designation last February despite opposition from Seoul over the history of the mining facilities. UNESCO, however, did not review the submitted documents as they were considered incomplete.

At the time, Seoul had summoned Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi for a formal protest, but with Aiboshi currently on a trip to Japan, Namioka was summoned in his stead.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >