Subway Train Skips Samgakji Station due to Protest by Disability Rights Activists

Photo : YONHAP News

Subway trains on Line Number Four in Seoul are skipping Samgakji Station from 4:24 p.m. Friday as a disability advocacy group staged another protest on Friday.A Seoul Metro official said that subway services halted for 28 minutes as the head of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination(SADD) attempted to board a subway train at Samgakji Station.The official said that services resumed at 4:21 p.m., but trains passed through the station without stopping from 4:24 p.m. as authorities were concerned that protesters would continue to attempt to board the trains, place ladders sideways at the entryways, with their neck in between rungs and thus keep doors from shutting properly.The official said that as of 4:42 p.m., seven trains skipped the station in Yongsan District, the closest station to the presidential office.Seoul Metro asked citizens bound for Danggogae Station on Line Number Four to use substitute buses at stations of Sinyongsan, Samgakji and Sookmyung Women's University.The protest comes just before people are rushing to head to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holidays.