Politics

S. Korea's Army Chief of Staff to Visit US

Written: 2023-01-20 18:39:57Updated: 2023-01-20 18:55:14

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan will make an official visit to the United States at the invitation of the U.S. Army.

South Korea's Army said on Friday that Park will depart for the U.S. on Saturday for a nine-day trip to visit key U.S. Army units, beginning with the Futures Command in Texas. 

Park will also visit the U.S. Department of Defense, Army Materiel Command, Army Space and Missile Defense Command, as well as the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

During the trip, Park plans to meet with senior U.S. military officials, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, for talks on security coordination and other issues. 

The South Korean Army said that the purpose of this visit is to solidify the South Korea-U.S. alliance and expand and deepen the scope of exchange and cooperation between the two countries' Armies.

In particular, Park will reportedly ask for Pentagon’s close cooperation on various combined military exercises set for this year.
