Yoon Returns from 8-day Trip to UAE, Switzerland

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Saturday from an eight-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.Air Force One carrying the presidential entourage left Zürich Airport and landed around 7:20 a.m. at Seongnam Air Base.Yoon did not hold a press conference inside the plane.He made a state visit to the UAE from January 14 to the 17 before attending the World Economic Forum in the Swiss alpine city of Davos.In a social media post made before his departure for Seoul, Yoon said that his entire itinerary centered on the economy, including a 30-billion-dollar investment pledge secured from the UAE.He said he also asked for investments in Korea while meeting with CEOs of global companies.Quoting Albert Einstein who said you can't use an old map to explore a new world, Yoon commented that he witnessed with his own eyes the passion and spirit of challenge of South Koreans during his visit and promised to serve the country in its efforts to chart a new map and trailblaze a new path.