Yoon, First Lady Extend Lunar New Year Greetings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday offered Lunar New Year greetings, pledging to join government and private sector efforts to make a new leap forward for the country despite challenging conditions at home and abroad.In a two minute video message, Yoon said his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland was solely focused on the economy and aimed at helping Korean citizens and businesspeople showcase their talents on the world stage.Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee, both dressed in the traditional Korean attire hanbok, wished the Korean people a blessed new year and promised to take more care of those who are in need.Yoon also thanked workers, soldiers, police officers and firefighters for their dedication and continued service even during the holiday and wished them good health and happiness in the new year.The first lady also expressed gratitude and respect for everyone fulfilling their duties in society and hoped the holiday would be an opportunity to give attention to marginalized members of society.