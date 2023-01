Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases remained in the 20-thousand range for the third straight day, amid a slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Saturday that 27-thousand-654 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 29 million-983-thousand. Of the total cases, 85 were imported.For a Saturday tally, it is the lowest figure in 13 weeks.The number of seriously or critically ill patients being treated at hospitals was 436, down by 17 from the previous day.Friday saw 51 deaths, raising the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-185. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.