Photo : YONHAP News

Free PCR tests will be available at six rest stops across the country as people hit the roads during the Lunar New Year holiday.Health authorities said that test centers have been set up at the Anseong, Icheon, Hwaseong, Baekyangsa, Hampyeong Cheonji, and Jinyeong expressway rest areas.The test centers started operating Thursday and will continue until next Thursday, with business hours differing depending on each center.All test centers will be open during the holiday, from Saturday to next Tuesday, and tests are free of charge.Detailed information can be found on the government's COVID-19 website(ncov.mohw.go.kr).