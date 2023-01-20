Seoul Communicating with US After Washington Sanctions Wagner Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said it is communicating with the U.S. following Washington's revelation that North Korea is continuing to provide arms to the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group and its decision to sanction the organization.Following the Treasury Department's decision to designate Wagner Group as a “transnational criminal organization,” a ministry official said Saturday that Seoul is closely communicating with Washington.The official said that any weapons transactions with North Korea are banned under the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and the latest incident is a clear violation of UNSC sanctions on Pyongyang.The White House on Friday unveiled satellite photos as evidence of North Korea's arms transfers to the Wagner Group which is fighting in the war in Ukraine.National security spokesman John Kirby said the sanctions were not about just cutting off the group's ability to commit atrocities in Ukraine but also around the world. He urged other nations to help in the crackdown effort.